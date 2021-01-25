WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Analysts predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will report $4.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.33 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $17.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.71 billion to $18.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:WRK traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.06. 55,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,827. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.77.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,194 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 131,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 559,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 42,393 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.