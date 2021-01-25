Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Reduced by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $135,396,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 223.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 833,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after acquiring an additional 575,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 521,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.50. 5,640,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.