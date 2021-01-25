Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.21 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

