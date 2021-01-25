Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to announce $6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.91. Whirlpool posted earnings of $4.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $17.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $18.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $19.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $20.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whirlpool.

Several research firms have recently commented on WHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

NYSE WHR traded up $4.81 on Monday, reaching $203.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.50 and a 200-day moving average of $180.85. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $210.78.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

