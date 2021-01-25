Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.86.

Several research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $9.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.79. 7,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $207.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.50 and a 200-day moving average of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

