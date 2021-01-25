Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $210.37

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $210.37 and last traded at $210.10, with a volume of 16183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $198.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.50 and its 200-day moving average is $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Whirlpool by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Whirlpool by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.