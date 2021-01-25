Whirlpool (WHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Whirlpool to post earnings of $5.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $198.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $207.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.50 and its 200-day moving average is $180.85.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.