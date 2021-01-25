White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stock Position Raised by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises about 3.1% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $51,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTM. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $68,587,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTM stock traded down $21.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,018.42. 25,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,026. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,004.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $916.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.58. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $629.21 and a 52-week high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

