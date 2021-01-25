WhiteCoin Reaches Market Cap of $164.83 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $164.83 million and approximately $779,105.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001984 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 80.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020530 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00010039 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

