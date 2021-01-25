William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $9.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

DFS opened at $92.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after buying an additional 816,352 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.