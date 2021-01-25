William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $12.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.25. William Blair also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.87.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $145.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.96.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.