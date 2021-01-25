William Thomas Grant III Sells 12,800 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at $40,655,580.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Thomas Grant III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SelectQuote alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $207,666.00.

NYSE SLQT opened at $24.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -156.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. SelectQuote’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SelectQuote by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.