Williams Financial Group Initiates Coverage on NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.46.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.