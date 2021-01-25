Wings (WINGS) Price Tops $0.0256 on Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $13,659.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wings has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00070114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.06 or 0.00736025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.13 or 0.04179907 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017203 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

