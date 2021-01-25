Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,214 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.85.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 342,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,099,520. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

