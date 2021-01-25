Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe by 22.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,396 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 5.5% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Adobe by 63.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,062. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

Adobe stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $472.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,621. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

