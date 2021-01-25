Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.4% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 90,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.28. The company had a trading volume of 498,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

