Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.30. 18,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,529. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.27.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

