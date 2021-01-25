Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 98,264 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,305 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.