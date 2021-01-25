Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 99,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $1,023,677.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,488 shares of company stock worth $27,174,345 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

EW stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.37. The company had a trading volume of 54,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.62. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

