Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,237 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.92. 285,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,021. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average is $120.07. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.99 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

