Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,697,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 86,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 324,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.