Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $96.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WTKWY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $85.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.81. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $92.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

