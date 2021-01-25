W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 3,759,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,396,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

WTI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial raised shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.82 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 19,587 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 31,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.