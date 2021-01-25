Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Position Reduced by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 183,349 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,650,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 665.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,908 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 142,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,263,000 after acquiring an additional 99,560 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.38. 147,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,375. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $137.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Union Gaming Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.23.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $716,492.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

