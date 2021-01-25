X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

XFOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.43.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

