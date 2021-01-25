Xaya (CHI) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $1,294.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,533,395 coins and its circulating supply is 45,391,268 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

