xBTC (xBTC) Market Cap Hits $1.53 Million

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. xBTC has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $14,437.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One xBTC token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00053631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00130134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00072330 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00283512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00070307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037424 BTC.

xBTC Token Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 4,096,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,404,348 tokens. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi.

xBTC Token Trading

xBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

