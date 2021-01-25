Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Cut by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.06. 2,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,464. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

