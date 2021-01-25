XRP (XRP) Price Hits $0.27

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC on major exchanges. XRP has a market cap of $12.29 billion and $2.84 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XRP has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00127855 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00072235 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00274896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00068713 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00038506 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,822.73 or 0.91140989 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.