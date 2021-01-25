Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,453. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,920 shares of company stock worth $5,130,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 31.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 5.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 38.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 287,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 79,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,095,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $103.15. 5,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,171. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.47.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

