Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.05

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 53040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YALA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Yalla Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Yalla Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,459,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter worth $245,000.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

