Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Up 8.2%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $20.97. Approximately 3,259,401 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,872,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YSG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.39.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

