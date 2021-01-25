YF Link Reaches Market Cap of $27.53 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $27.53 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YF Link has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One YF Link token can currently be bought for about $534.55 or 0.01591039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00052891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00125786 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00268741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00037040 BTC.

YF Link Token Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink.

Buying and Selling YF Link

