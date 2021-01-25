YGGDRASH Price Hits $0.0001 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $679,652.04 and approximately $64,035.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00070061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.23 or 0.00731213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.77 or 0.04170368 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017208 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

