YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $60.30 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.7% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Apple by 278.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 390,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after acquiring an additional 286,949 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 297.7% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,898,000 after acquiring an additional 474,690 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 322.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 70,951 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.86. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

