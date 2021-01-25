YIELD App Price Reaches $0.25 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One YIELD App token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.14 or 0.00737484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00047644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.90 or 0.04145798 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016756 BTC.

YIELD App Token Profile

YLD is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com.

Buying and Selling YIELD App

YIELD App can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars.

