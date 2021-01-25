Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce sales of $11.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.67 billion and the highest is $11.95 billion. Accenture reported sales of $11.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $47.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.42 billion to $48.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.14 billion to $51.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

Shares of ACN opened at $254.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.34. Accenture has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,708,069 shares of company stock worth $153,259,104. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Accenture by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 62,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Accenture by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Accenture by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 17,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

