Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 79,327 shares in the last quarter.

FRGI opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.