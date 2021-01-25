Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.32. Hanmi Financial reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million.

HAFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $12.46 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $382.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,983.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,719 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

