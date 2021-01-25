Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $145.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.87. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,722,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.