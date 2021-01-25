Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post sales of $19.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.62 million and the lowest is $19.25 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $26.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $82.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 million to $88.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $91.80 million, with estimates ranging from $78.37 million to $101.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Compass Point raised PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 158,587 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 94,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 719,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,579. The stock has a market cap of $351.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

