Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Texas Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.22.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.78. 160,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,414. The stock has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $175.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.63 and its 200 day moving average is $148.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,817,000 after buying an additional 57,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,537 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,217,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.