Zacks: Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $511.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report $511.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $522.00 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $617.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,799. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

