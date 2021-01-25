Zacks: Analysts Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. CarMax also reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $4,224,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,646 shares of company stock valued at $43,820,955. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in CarMax by 153.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,741. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average of $97.74. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

