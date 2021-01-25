Zacks: Analysts Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $927.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will report $927.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $955.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $889.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DoorDash.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.07.

Shares of DASH opened at $192.00 on Friday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $135.38 and a twelve month high of $221.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.66.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

