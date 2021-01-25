Zacks: Analysts Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.35). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32).

GLMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $85,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.30.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

