Zacks: Analysts Expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). GenMark Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNMK shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 3.02.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,987 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $55,219.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $757,171.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,508.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,678 shares of company stock worth $2,586,898. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 485.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,759,000 after purchasing an additional 843,993 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $650,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

