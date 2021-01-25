Zacks: Analysts Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $636.22 Million

Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report sales of $636.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $643.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $630.21 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $581.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

JAZZ traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.98. The stock had a trading volume of 431,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,093. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $171.77.

In other news, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $705,620.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $145,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,180 shares in the company, valued at $48,064,153.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,079 shares of company stock worth $3,812,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $51,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

