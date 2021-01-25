Zacks: Analysts Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $636.22 Million

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021

Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report sales of $636.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $643.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $630.21 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $581.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

JAZZ traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.98. The stock had a trading volume of 431,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,093. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $171.77.

In other news, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $705,620.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $145,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,180 shares in the company, valued at $48,064,153.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,079 shares of company stock worth $3,812,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $51,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.