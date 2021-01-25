Zacks: Analysts Expect Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to Announce -$0.75 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.68). Odonate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($3.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($2.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have commented on ODT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. Odonate Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 275,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 675,784 shares of company stock worth $11,044,885. 48.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

